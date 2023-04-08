Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (5-2) going head-to-head against the Houston Astros (3-5) at 2:10 PM (on April 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (1-0) to the mound, while Luis Garcia (0-1) will get the nod for the Houston Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been favorites in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 5-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 27 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.74).

Twins Schedule