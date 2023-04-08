Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the San Antonio Spurs at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 107-102 win against the Nets, Gobert had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 13.2 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 13.7 Assists -- 1.2 2.3 PRA 28.5 26.5 29.2 PR -- 25.3 26.9



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

Gobert's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 10th in possessions per game with 104.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the NBA, conceding 122.8 points per contest.

The Spurs give up 45 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have given up 26.6 per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 27 9 12 0 0 2 1 10/26/2022 35 10 9 1 0 1 1 10/24/2022 31 11 7 1 0 3 0

