After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .250 with two doubles.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Taylor has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Astros will send Garcia (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
