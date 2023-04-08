Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has four walks while hitting .231.
- In four of seven games this year, Miranda has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Miranda has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, one per game).
- Garcia (0-1) pitches for the Astros to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
