Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his six games this year, with multiple hits in 66.7% of those games.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Buxton has not driven in a run this year.
- In four of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 10 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Astros will send Garcia (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
