Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-2) against the Houston Astros (3-4) at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on April 7.
The probable starters are Sonny Gray (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Jose Urquidy for the Houston Astros.
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 3, Astros 1.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 24 (four per game).
- The Twins have a 1.90 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Lyles
|April 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Joe Ryan vs Brad Keller
|April 3
|@ Marlins
|W 11-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Johnny Cueto
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|L 1-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|L 5-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 7
|Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
|April 12
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
