After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of them.

Including the 138 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (6.5%), leaving the yard in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (8.7%).

He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a season ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 61 .272 AVG .271 .307 OBP .329 .429 SLG .426 22 XBH 19 6 HR 3 30 RBI 20 57/9 K/BB 48/11 3 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 67 41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%) 6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)