The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)

Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Farmer had a hit 86 times last season in 145 games (59.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (24.8%).

He hit a long ball in 13 of 145 games in 2022 (9.0%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer drove in a run in 54 of 145 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored a run in 49 of 145 games last season, with multiple runs in eight of those games.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 72 .253 AVG .253 .324 OBP .302 .397 SLG .372 23 XBH 17 7 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/20 K/BB 45/13 2 SB 2 Home Away 73 GP 72 43 (58.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (59.7%) 16 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 6 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (40.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)