Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Willi Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .239 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- In 56.3% of his games last year (63 of 112), Castro got a base hit, and in 22 of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
- In eight of 112 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.1%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Castro picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 112 (22.3%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (six times).
- He scored a run in 41 of 112 games last year (36.6%), including six multi-run games (5.4%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.200
|.310
|OBP
|.251
|.423
|SLG
|.309
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|39/8
|K/BB
|43/7
|3
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|37 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (49.1%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (15.1%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (39.6%)
|5 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.7%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Marlins will look to Luzardo (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
