When the (2-4) match up with the (4-1) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:10 PM ET, Jesus Luzardo will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

The Twins are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Marlins (-110). The over/under for the game is set at 7 runs.

Twins vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Twins and Marlins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-110), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Joey Gallo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Marlins were favored 65 times and won 36, or 55.4%, of those games.

The Marlins had a record of 36-29, a 55.4% win rate, when they were favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Miami averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

The Twins were chosen as underdogs in 68 games last year and walked away with the win 22 times (32.4%) in those games.

Last year, the Twins won 23 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Minnesota hit 89 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

The Twins slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.