After going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Marlins.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

  • Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Jeffers got a hit 31 times last season in 67 games (46.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).
  • He homered in seven of 67 games in 2022 (10.4%), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers picked up an RBI in 17 games last year out of 67 (25.4%), including multiple RBIs in 11.9% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He came around to score in 28.4% of his games last season (19 of 67), with two or more runs on five occasions (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 33
.230 AVG .188
.319 OBP .254
.380 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
28/13 K/BB 34/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
33 GP 34
18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.