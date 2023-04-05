On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Gallo had a hit 47 times last year in 127 games (37.0%), including nine multi-hit games (7.1%).

He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games last year (18 of 127), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.6% of his games a season ago (30 of 127), Gallo drove home a run. In 13 of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored a run in 38 of his 127 games a season ago (29.9%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.9%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 53 .172 AVG .148 .282 OBP .279 .356 SLG .358 15 XBH 14 8 HR 11 25 RBI 22 82/26 K/BB 81/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 61 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%) 4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)