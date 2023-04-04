The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves dropped their previous game to the Trail Blazers, 107-105, on Sunday. Edwards was their high scorer with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 37 5 6 1 0 3 Kyle Anderson 13 8 7 0 1 1 Mike Conley 11 4 6 0 0 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is tops on his squad in points per contest (24.5), and also puts up 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Gobert posts a team-leading 11.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.7 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 65.8% from the floor (fourth in league).

Kyle Anderson averages 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Mike Conley paces his team in assists per contest (6.8), and also posts 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 13.5 13.1 2.2 0.7 1.1 0 Kyle Anderson 12 7.2 7 1.1 1.1 0.7 Mike Conley 15.5 3.9 5 1.3 0.1 2.7 Jaden McDaniels 15.2 4.2 1.5 0.7 0.8 1.9 Anthony Edwards 14.5 2.8 3.3 0.4 0.1 1.8

