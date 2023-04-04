Timberwolves vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
At Barclays Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on YES and BSN.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|224.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-2)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|228.5
|-110
|-110
Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in the NBA).
- The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 112.7 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential.
- The teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more points than this game's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 228.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Minnesota has compiled a 36-42-1 record against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 40-37-1 ATS record so far this year.
Timberwolves Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.5
|-110
|24.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|21.5
|-105
|20.3
|Jaden McDaniels
|12.5
|-105
|12.1
|Mike Conley
|11.5
|-125
|11.6
Timberwolves and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+25000
|+8000
|+110
|Nets
|+35000
|+12000
|-5882
