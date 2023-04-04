After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)

Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Farmer picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 145 games played (59.3%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.8%).

He went yard in 9.0% of his games in 2022 (13 of 145), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games last season (54 of 145), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (11.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

In 33.8% of his games last season (49 of 145), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (5.5%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 72 .253 AVG .253 .324 OBP .302 .397 SLG .372 23 XBH 17 7 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/20 K/BB 45/13 2 SB 2 Home Away 73 GP 72 43 (58.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (59.7%) 16 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 6 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (40.3%)

