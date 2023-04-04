Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Miranda -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)
- Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games last year (76 of 125), Miranda had a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Miranda drove in a run in 34.4% of his 125 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 13.6% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He crossed the plate in 40 of 125 games last season (32.0%), including scoring more than once in 4.0% of his games (five times).
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.306
|.426
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|41/19
|K/BB
|50/9
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|68
|35 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|22 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (26.5%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|23 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Alcantara (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2).
