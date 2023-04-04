The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, McDaniels produced 10 points, two steals and four blocks in a 107-105 loss against the Trail Blazers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for McDaniels, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 15.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.2 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 17.9 20.9 PR 15.5 16 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaden McDaniels' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Jaden McDaniels has made 4.7 shots per game, which accounts for 10.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.7 points per game, the Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nets have allowed 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Nets give up 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 36 15 3 3 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McDaniels or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.