The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Edwards, in his most recent game (April 2 loss against the Trail Blazers) put up 37 points and six assists.

Now let's break down Edwards' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.5 24.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.1 PRA 33.5 34.7 33.1 PR 29.5 30.2 29 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nets

Edwards has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 21.4% and 20.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Edwards is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 11th in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are 27th in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets have allowed 23.3 per game, third in the league.

The Nets concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 44 32 6 2 3 3 2

