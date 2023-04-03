Monday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (3-0) against the Miami Marlins (1-3) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on April 3.

The Twins will call on Tyler Mahle versus the Marlins and Johnny Cueto.

Twins vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Twins vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Marlins 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

Last season, the Twins won 55 out of the 91 games, or 60.4%, in which they were favored.

Minnesota had a record of 49-28, a 63.6% win rate, when it was favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Minnesota managed to score 696 runs (4.3 per game) last season.

The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule