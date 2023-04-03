After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins (who will start Johnny Cueto) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).

Including the 51 games he played in last season, he went yard in five of them (9.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Larnach drove in a run in 14 of 51 games last season (27.5%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%).

In 19 of 51 games last season (37.3%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.9%) he scored more than once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 28 .313 AVG .177 .400 OBP .245 .594 SLG .281 10 XBH 8 4 HR 1 11 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 38/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 28 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)