Joey Gallo -- 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Gallo had a base hit in 47 out of 127 games last year (37.0%), with at least two hits in nine of them (7.1%).

He went yard in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 127), including 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo drove in a run in 23.6% of his games last year (30 of 127), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (10.2%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He touched home plate in 38 of 127 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 53 .172 AVG .148 .282 OBP .279 .356 SLG .358 15 XBH 14 8 HR 11 25 RBI 22 82/26 K/BB 81/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 61 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%) 4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)