The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

  • Correa had 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
  • Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 20th and he was 31st in slugging.
  • Correa picked up at least one hit 98 times last year in 136 games played (72.1%), including multiple hits on 41 occasions (30.1%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 15.4% of his games last season (136 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 136 (31.6%), including multiple RBIs in 12.5% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He came around to score 57 times in 136 games (41.9%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 69
.310 AVG .273
.382 OBP .355
.498 SLG .438
25 XBH 22
11 HR 11
31 RBI 33
59/30 K/BB 62/33
0 SB 0
67 GP 69
49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%)
10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Cueto starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
  • The 37-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
