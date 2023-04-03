Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)
- Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- Buxton got a hit in 54.3% of his 92 games last season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those contests.
- He hit a long ball in 24 of 92 games in 2022 (26.1%), including 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton drove in a run in 32 of 92 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 41 of 92 games last year, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.219
|.315
|OBP
|.296
|.550
|SLG
|.500
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|24
|63/19
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|26 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (57.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (23.8%)
|19 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (52.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (31.0%)
|15 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 25 games last season he finished with an 8-10 record and had a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP.
