After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).

He went yard in 9.8% of his games last year (five of 51), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 of 51 games last season (27.5%), Larnach drove in a run, and four of those games (7.8%) included more than one RBI.

He scored in 37.3% of his 51 games last year, with more than one run in 5.9% of those games (three).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 28 .313 AVG .177 .400 OBP .245 .594 SLG .281 10 XBH 8 4 HR 1 11 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 38/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 28 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)