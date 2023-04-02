Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Gobert, in his most recent game (March 31 loss against the Lakers) produced 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Below, we break down Gobert's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.7 13.9 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 12.4 Assists -- 1.2 2.3 PRA 29.5 26.6 28.6 PR 27.5 25.4 26.3



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

Gobert's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.1 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 26.6 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 35 17 12 1 0 3 2 12/12/2022 32 16 20 2 0 0 1 12/10/2022 36 24 9 2 0 1 4

