On Sunday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

  • Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Gordon got a base hit in 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%), with multiple hits in 26 of them (18.8%).
  • In nine of 138 games last year, he homered (6.5%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Gordon drove in a run in 30 games last year out 138 (21.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He crossed home plate in 40 of his 138 games a year ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 61
.272 AVG .271
.307 OBP .329
.429 SLG .426
22 XBH 19
6 HR 3
30 RBI 20
57/9 K/BB 48/11
3 SB 3
Home Away
71 GP 67
41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%)
6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Keller makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In his 35 appearances last season he put together a 6-14 record, had a 5.09 ERA, and a 1.504 WHIP.
