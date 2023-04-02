Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)
- Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Gordon got a base hit in 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%), with multiple hits in 26 of them (18.8%).
- In nine of 138 games last year, he homered (6.5%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Gordon drove in a run in 30 games last year out 138 (21.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He crossed home plate in 40 of his 138 games a year ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.307
|OBP
|.329
|.429
|SLG
|.426
|22
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|57/9
|K/BB
|48/11
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|41 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (59.7%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.9%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (28.4%)
|6 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Keller makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In his 35 appearances last season he put together a 6-14 record, had a 5.09 ERA, and a 1.504 WHIP.
