After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • Taylor got a hit in 56.5% of his 124 games last season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in nine games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 7.3%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 24.2% of his games a year ago (30 of 124), Taylor drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • In 36.3% of his 124 games last season, he scored (45 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 58
.288 AVG .218
.342 OBP .283
.399 SLG .316
11 XBH 11
6 HR 3
27 RBI 16
40/16 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 3
Home Away
65 GP 59
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Keller makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 35 games last season he finished with a 6-14 record and had a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP.
