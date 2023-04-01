Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- In 56.5% of his 124 games last season, Taylor got a hit. He also had 31 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In nine of 124 games last year, he homered (7.3%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Taylor picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his 124 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.5% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 45 of 124 games last year (36.3%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.288
|AVG
|.218
|.342
|OBP
|.283
|.399
|SLG
|.316
|11
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|40/16
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (49.2%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (23.7%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (18.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lyles makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2).
