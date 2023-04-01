Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)
- Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
- In 57 of 115 games last season (49.6%) Kepler had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (22.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in eight of 115 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out 115 (25.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He crossed home plate in 43 of his 115 games a season ago (37.4%), with more than one run scored 11 times (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.213
|AVG
|.244
|.315
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|21
|41/31
|K/BB
|25/19
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|30 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (52.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (23.5%)
|24 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (37.3%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Lyles will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.