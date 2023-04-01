On Saturday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

Correa had 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.

He ranked 20th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.

Correa reached base via a hit in 98 of 136 games last season (72.1%), including multiple hits in 30.1% of those games (41 of them).

He hit a long ball in 21 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 15.4%), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.

Correa drove in a run in 31.6% of his games last season (43 of 136), with two or more RBIs in 17 of them (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 57 of 136 games last year, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 69 .310 AVG .273 .382 OBP .355 .498 SLG .438 25 XBH 22 11 HR 11 31 RBI 33 59/30 K/BB 62/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 67 GP 69 49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%) 10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)