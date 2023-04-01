Byron Buxton -- 2-for-5 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

  • Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Buxton picked up at least one hit 50 times last season in 92 games played (54.3%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (23.9%).
  • He hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games in 2022 (24 of 92), including 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 92), Buxton plated a run. In 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He scored in 41 of 92 games last year (44.6%), including scoring more than once in 18.5% of his games (17 times).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 42
.228 AVG .219
.315 OBP .296
.550 SLG .500
25 XBH 19
15 HR 13
27 RBI 24
63/19 K/BB 53/15
2 SB 4
Home Away
50 GP 42
26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%)
19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%)
15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles will start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went seven innings.
  • He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
