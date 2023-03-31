Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) face the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|232.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 232.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 231.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves have gone 35-41-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Minnesota has been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won 17 of its 33 games, or 51.5%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|37
|48.1%
|115.7
|232.1
|115.9
|232.5
|231.3
|Lakers
|38
|50%
|116.4
|232.1
|116.6
|232.5
|232.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (16-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-20-0).
- The Timberwolves score only 0.9 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Minnesota has a 21-12 record against the spread and a 21-12 record overall when putting up more than 116.6 points.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|35-41
|11-23
|35-42
|Lakers
|38-38
|26-25
|38-38
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Lakers
|115.7
|116.4
|12
|9
|21-12
|28-10
|21-12
|29-9
|115.9
|116.6
|18
|21
|24-18
|25-14
|29-14
|25-14
