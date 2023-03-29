How to Watch the Wild vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken three straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
The Avalanche-Wild game will air on TNT, TVAS, and SN360, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Wild vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/15/2023
|Wild
|Avalanche
|3-2 COL
|10/17/2022
|Wild
|Avalanche
|6-3 COL
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 194 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
- With 217 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|72
|22
|43
|65
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Matthew Boldy
|74
|28
|29
|57
|37
|48
|57.5%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|74
|23
|34
|57
|14
|41
|49.2%
|Marcus Johansson
|73
|15
|24
|39
|29
|27
|42.6%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 198 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|62
|32
|63
|95
|36
|39
|44.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|73
|48
|40
|88
|39
|53
|46.9%
|Cale Makar
|58
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|73
|16
|32
|48
|24
|26
|48.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.