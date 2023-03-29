The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are 5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Timberwolves vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 5)

Suns (- 5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Suns sport a 37-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-38-2 mark from the Timberwolves.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 57.7% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 5 or more (65%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it better (48% of the time) than Minnesota (46.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 31-14, while the Timberwolves are 21-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota is 11th in the NBA in points scored (115.9 per game) and 18th in points allowed (116).

The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.9% have been 2-pointers.

