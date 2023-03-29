Mike Conley plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Conley had 16 points in his previous game, which ended in a 119-115 win against the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on Conley's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 15.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 4.5 6.9 4.9 PRA 18.5 21.1 22.9 PR 13.5 14.2 18 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Suns

Conley's Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns concede 111.9 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Suns concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the league.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 30 13 4 10 4 1 1

