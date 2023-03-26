Mike Conley Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Warriors - March 26
Mike Conley will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.
Below, we look at Conley's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|11.4
|16.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.7
|3.5
|Assists
|5.5
|7.0
|5.0
|PRA
|20.5
|21.1
|24.5
|PR
|14.5
|14.1
|19.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2.6
Mike Conley Insights vs. the Warriors
- Conley's Timberwolves average 104.3 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 104.9 possessions per contest.
- The Warriors are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118 points per game.
- The Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.8 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 27th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per game.
Mike Conley vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/26/2023
|34
|9
|3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|12/28/2022
|32
|5
|2
|10
|1
|0
|1
