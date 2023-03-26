Mike Conley will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Conley put up 13 points and six assists in a 125-124 win against the Hawks.

Below, we look at Conley's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 16.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.5 Assists 5.5 7.0 5.0 PRA 20.5 21.1 24.5 PR 14.5 14.1 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.6



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Warriors

Conley's Timberwolves average 104.3 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118 points per game.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 27th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 34 9 3 7 3 1 1 12/28/2022 32 5 2 10 1 0 1

