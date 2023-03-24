Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Louisville coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 win against Texas in their most recent game on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals took down the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Cardinals have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels picked up their signature win of the season on March 19, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 54-49.

The Rebels have six wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 41) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball.

Offensively, Louisville is scoring 69.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (73.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

The Cardinals are posting 77.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is six more points than they're averaging in away games (71.2).

At home, Louisville is surrendering 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than away from home (64).

The Cardinals have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights