Friday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) matching up at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at TBA on March 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

TBD Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-5.4)

Alabama (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Alabama is 21-12-0 against the spread, while San Diego State's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Crimson Tide have hit the over in 15 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. In the past 10 games, Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +508 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is recording 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Alabama hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (176th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allow 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play), 2.0 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs put up 71.9 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +308 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

San Diego State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State has won the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (97th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

