Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), a 7,670-yard, par-72 course, is the setting for the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, with $3.8M in prize money up for grabs. Catch the first round on Thursday, March 23. Chad Ramey won this tournament the last time out.

How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

Par 72/7,670 yards TV: Golf Channel

Corales Puntacana Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Thomas Detry 82nd Wyndham Clark 90th Joel Dahmen 100th Emiliano Grillo 114th Erik Van Rooyen 117th

Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:23 PM ET Hole 10 Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry 12:35 PM ET Hole 10 Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Nick Hardy 7:45 AM ET Hole 1 Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Wyndham Clark 12:11 PM ET Hole 10 Joel Dahmen, Tyler Duncan, Ryan Brehm 7:21 AM ET Hole 1 Erik Van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski 12:59 PM ET Hole 10 Harry Higgs, Fabrizio Zanotti, Austin Eckroat 6:45 AM ET Hole 1 Emiliano Grillo, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Tway 11:59 AM ET Hole 10 Geoff Ogilvy, Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley 11:47 AM ET Hole 10 Ryan Moore, Matthias Schwab, Cody Gribble 7:09 AM ET Hole 10 Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett

