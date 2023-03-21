How to Watch the Wild vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Matthew Boldy scored a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the New Jersey Devils, on Tuesday in Newark.
Check out the Devils-Wild matchup on ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Wild vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/11/2023
|Wild
|Devils
|3-2 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 187 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- The Wild have 203 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|68
|22
|41
|63
|40
|40
|38.9%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|70
|23
|30
|53
|12
|39
|48.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|70
|22
|29
|51
|35
|48
|57%
|Marcus Johansson
|69
|15
|21
|36
|25
|25
|42.6%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 187 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (244 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|66
|37
|44
|81
|74
|52
|35.3%
|Dougie Hamilton
|70
|18
|49
|67
|65
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|69
|30
|36
|66
|30
|54
|54%
|Jesper Bratt
|70
|30
|33
|63
|37
|33
|-
|Timo Meier
|66
|34
|23
|57
|52
|55
|36.4%
