Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Knicks Injury Report March 20
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) have six players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, in their matchup with the New York Knicks (42-30) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 20 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Timberwolves' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 122-107 loss to the Raptors. Naz Reid's team-leading 22 points paced the Timberwolves in the losing effort.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|13.8
|11.5
|1.1
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Austin Rivers
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|5
|1.6
|1.5
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2
|Naz Reid
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|10.9
|4.9
|1.1
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.9
|4.4
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSN
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves' 115.6 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 112.2 the Knicks allow.
- Minnesota has put together a 24-16 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
- While the Timberwolves are scoring 115.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 115.3 points per contest.
- Minnesota hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.8% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12.6 its opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.
- The Timberwolves' 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in the league.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-8.5
|228
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.