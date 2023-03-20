The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) have six players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, in their matchup with the New York Knicks (42-30) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 122-107 loss to the Raptors. Naz Reid's team-leading 22 points paced the Timberwolves in the losing effort.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Ankle 13.8 11.5 1.1 Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Back 5 1.6 1.5 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.9 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Questionable Calf 10.9 4.9 1.1 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Ankle 24.7 5.9 4.4

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.6 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 112.2 the Knicks allow.

Minnesota has put together a 24-16 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

While the Timberwolves are scoring 115.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 115.3 points per contest.

Minnesota hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.8% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12.6 its opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves' 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in the league.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 228

