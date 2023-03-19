The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

You can turn on NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC to watch as the Wild and the Capitals square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wild vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/17/2023 Capitals Wild 4-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 184 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
  • The Wild's 198 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 67 22 41 63 38 40 39.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 69 23 29 52 11 39 48.2%
Matthew Boldy 69 19 29 48 34 47 57%
Marcus Johansson 68 15 19 34 25 25 42.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.
  • With 216 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 64 37 28 65 41 26 42.9%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 69 12 39 51 52 38 47.9%
Dylan Strome 69 16 34 50 33 37 49.2%
T.J. Oshie 52 18 15 33 21 41 46%
Conor Sheary 70 12 19 31 30 37 54.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.