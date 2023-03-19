The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Marquette is 24-4 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 157th.

The Golden Eagles average 79.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 67.2 the Spartans allow.

Marquette has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

Michigan State has put together a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 291st.

The Spartans score an average of 70.3 points per game, the same as the Golden Eagles give up.

When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 19-7.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette is putting up 83.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (79.7).

The Golden Eagles are ceding 71.1 points per game this year at home, which is 2.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73.7).

Marquette is making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State is scoring more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69).

In 2022-23 the Spartans are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).

Beyond the arc, Michigan State sinks fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 UConn W 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Xavier W 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Vermont W 78-61 Nationwide Arena 3/19/2023 Michigan State - Nationwide Arena

Michigan State Schedule