A clash featuring two of the top teams in the league is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Boston Bruins (51-11-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (39-21-8) at Xcel Energy Center.

ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX will show this Bruins versus Wild game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/22/2022 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) BOS

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (179 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 196 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-0-3 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 66 22 41 63 38 39 39.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 68 23 28 51 9 39 48.1% Matthew Boldy 68 19 28 47 34 47 57% Marcus Johansson 67 14 18 32 24 25 42.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 145 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 249 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

