The Toronto Raptors (34-36) hope to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on March 18, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

Minnesota is 22-10 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.

The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Minnesota is 24-16.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Timberwolves are scoring more points at home (116.2 per game) than on the road (115.2). And they are giving up less at home (115) than on the road (116.9).

Minnesota is conceding fewer points at home (115 per game) than on the road (116.9).

The Timberwolves collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.6).

Timberwolves Injuries