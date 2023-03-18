An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (22-9) play against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-11) on Saturday at Moody Center. The contest begins at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisville vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (63.2).

When it scores more than 63.2 points, Drake is 18-6.

Louisville's record is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.

The Cardinals put up 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).

When Louisville puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 17-4.

When Drake allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-4.

The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cardinals have given up.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Wake Forest W 74-48 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Notre Dame W 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum 3/5/2023 Virginia Tech L 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum 3/18/2023 Drake - Moody Center

Drake Schedule