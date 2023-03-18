Kansas vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|144.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-3.5)
|145
|-190
|+160
Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Jayhawks' 34 games have hit the over.
- Arkansas has put together a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 14 Razorbacks games this year have hit the over.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Bookmakers rate Kansas higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- Bookmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the beginning of the season (+1300).
- Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.
