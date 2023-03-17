The First Round round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 17 has 16 games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 6 Creighton. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

First Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 8 South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Marquette vs South Florida

TV: ESPN2

No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 7 Arizona Wildcats

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Location: College Park, Maryland

How to Watch West Virginia vs Arizona

TV: ESPN

No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs. No. 7 Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida State

TV: ESPN2

No. 16 Norfolk State Spartanettes vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Norfolk State vs South Carolina

TV: ESPN

No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Location: College Park, Maryland

How to Watch Holy Cross vs Maryland

TV: ESPNews

No. 11 UNLV Lady Rebels vs. No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch UNLV vs Michigan

TV: ESPNU

No. 14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch Southern Utah vs Notre Dame

TV: ESPN2

No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch SE Louisiana vs Iowa

TV: ESPN

No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Hawaii vs LSU

TV: ESPN2

No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch Chattanooga vs Virginia Tech

TV: ESPNU

No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Creighton

TV: ESPNews

No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs Stanford

TV: ESPN2

No. 15 Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Utah Utes

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs Utah

TV: ESPNU

No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 8 USC Trojans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch South Dakota State vs USC

TV: ESPNews

No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Gonzaga vs Ole Miss

TV: ESPNU

No. 10 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 7 NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch Princeton vs NC State