The Chicago Bulls (31-37) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on March 17, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Minnesota has put together a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.

The Timberwolves' 115.5 points per game are just three more points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow.

Minnesota has put together a 24-15 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves are better offensively, putting up 116.2 points per game, compared to 114.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 115 points per game at home, and 116.2 away.

The Timberwolves pick up 0.6 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.4).

Timberwolves Injuries