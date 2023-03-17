The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Rudy Gobert, ahead of their Friday, March 17 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (31-37) at United Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 104-102 loss to the Celtics. Anthony Edwards totaled 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Ankle 13.7 11.4 1 Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Back 5.1 1.6 1.5 Jaylen Nowell SG Out Knee 10.9 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Questionable Calf 10.7 4.9 1.1

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Illness), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.5 points per game, only three more points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 24-15 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves are scoring 113.4 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.1 fewer points than their average for the season (115.5).

Minnesota knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.7. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37%.

The Timberwolves rank 20th in the league averaging 111 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2.5 225

