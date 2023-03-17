Timberwolves vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - March 17
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Rudy Gobert, ahead of their Friday, March 17 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (31-37) at United Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 104-102 loss to the Celtics. Anthony Edwards totaled 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|13.7
|11.4
|1
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Austin Rivers
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|5.1
|1.6
|1.5
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2
|Naz Reid
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|10.7
|4.9
|1.1
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Illness), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.5 points per game, only three more points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 24-15 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
- The Timberwolves are scoring 113.4 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.1 fewer points than their average for the season (115.5).
- Minnesota knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.7. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37%.
- The Timberwolves rank 20th in the league averaging 111 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions.
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2.5
|225
